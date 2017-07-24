BJP must act against RSS idealogue Dina Nath Batra: Congress

The recommendations by Dina Nath Batra were about five pages which highlighted the portions of what to be removed. (File photo) The recommendations by Dina Nath Batra were about five pages which highlighted the portions of what to be removed. (File photo)

After Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist Dinanath Batra sent recommendations to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to remove Urdu and Arabic words from school text books, the Congress Party on Monday called on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to take action.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar said, “RSS is known to make lame statements and remarks. Especially one who heads the Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas for them to make these statements comes as a shock. BJP needs to do something on this and also take it into action. Because of these kinds of people and their ideologies India will soon perish”.

Resonating similar views, another Congress leader Pramod Tiwari stated that BJP and RSS talk about unity but when time comes they break it in no time.

“It is very unfortunate that people like them are heads to ministry and organization. They are the ones who talk about unity but when time comes they break it in no time. Congress would never let such thing happen in the country; we have been objecting and will always do,” Tiwari said.

Earlier in the day, RSS activist Dina Nath Batra in a recommendation to the NCERT demanded that Urdu and Arabic words to be removed from school text books.

Batra, who the heads Nyas, said that various things ought to be removed from the text books referring to Mughal emperors as generous, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s apology over the 1984 riots, and the sentence that around 2000 Muslims were allegedly killed in the Gujarat riots.

The recommendations were about five pages which highlighted the portions of what to be removed.

Earlier, Nyas had campaigned against A K Ramanujan’s essay Three Hundred Ramayanas: Five Examples and Three Thoughts on Translation from the University of Delhi’s syllabus. They had also moved court to demand removal of The Hindus by Wendy Doniger.

