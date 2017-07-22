BJP: Murder of internal democracy in Congress

Shankersinh Vaghela (PTI Photo) Shankersinh Vaghela (PTI Photo)

Terming the exit of Shankarsinh Vaghela from Congress a “murder of internal democracy”, the ruling BJP on Friday said the opposition party was a “sinking ship” and cannot even “protect” or “respect” its senior leaders. Conveying birthday wishes to Vaghela, who turned 77 on Friday, Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani in a release stated: “If, as per Shankersinh Vaghela, he has been expelled from the party 24 hours before his birthday, it is very sad incident… There is no existence of democracy within Congress which cannot even protect senior leaders like Shankersinh Vaghela.”

The BJP leader further said: “Internal fight within Congress is at its peak. People of Gujarat are witnessing this infighting for the past six months. There is nothing like serving the people in it. It’s only about claiming the seat of power. Congress is a sinking boat… In Congress, respect of even senior leaders and workers is not maintained.” Vaghani expressed confidence that Gujarat BJP was poised to win more than 150 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections as people have confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel.

Meanwhile, JD(U)’s Chhotu Vasava, who was invited to Vaghela’s mega birthday event in Gandhinagar, cited earlier slated engagements for not going there. On Vaghela’s resignation from Congress, the MLA from Jhagadia said: “Bapu has become too old and he has used his energy in BJP and Congress, so I don’t think that I will join BJP. Earlier, also he had never given any indications about his interest in JD(U). If he wishes to join our party, we will welcome him, but I don’t find that his entry to our party will benefit us.”

