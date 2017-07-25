BJP MPs seek fresh probe into Bofors case

Lekhi, who raised the matter during Zero Hour on Monday, said, “According to Lindstrom, the documents related to that discussion are still somewhere with the government. To say that it is an old case and should be forgotten is wrong, because when old issues are not settled, their ghosts return to haunt,” Lekhi said. Lekhi, who raised the matter during Zero Hour on Monday, said, “According to Lindstrom, the documents related to that discussion are still somewhere with the government. To say that it is an old case and should be forgotten is wrong, because when old issues are not settled, their ghosts return to haunt,” Lekhi said.

With media reports emerging of an alleged financial quid-pro-quo in the decades-old Bofors gun case, BJP MPs in Parliament demanded a fresh probe into the March 1986 deal between India and Sweden for the Howitzer field guns. During Zero Hour in Parliament, BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi and Nishikant Dubey made a strong push for the case to be reopened in the wake of Swedish investigator Sten Lindstrom’s interview to Republic TV, where he spoke of the alleged role of then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in the Rs 65 crore pay-off case.

On July 23, to a question by Republic TV’s Chitra Subramaniam on whether the “suggestion to take some money from Bofors for Sweden or the party came from Rajiv Gandhi”, Lindstrom, a senior Swedish officer who had probed the alleged scam, said: “It was suggested from him (Rajiv Gandhi) that Mr Palme (Olof Palme, then Swedish prime minister) would receive money for some purpose of his own. Whatever (purpose). And it was decided that 50 million Swedish Krona would go to this fund…I don’t exactly know if it…you know there have been funds before.” To another question about the money being paid back to Sweden, he said: “No it hasn’t been made, but as you say, the suspicion…as in some way was done…”

In an April 2012 interview to The Hoot, Lindstrom had said: “There was no evidence that (Rajiv Gandhi) had received any bribe. But he watched the massive cover-up in India and Sweden and did nothing. Many Indian institutions were tarred, innocent people were punished while the guilty got away.” Outside Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar too sought a fresh probe into the matter, but refused to comment on whether the government would order one.

Quoting Sten Lindstrom, Kumar said he had spoken about a “huge amount of evidence” that had been handed over to India and that the scale of bribery in the deal could be bigger than earlier thought. “He has said that the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was involved in this. There must be a thorough probe. The country should know the complete truth,” the minister said. “Public demand is that there should be investigation. If the Congress wants probity in public life they should offer themselves for a thorough investigation and inquiry. Congress should not run away from an inquiry into a sensitive matter which involves the national security,” Kumar said.

However, when asked if the government would go ahead and set up another probe into the bribe case, a Union Minister told The Indian Express: “We will let you know when we contemplate a probe.” Lekhi, who raised the matter during Zero Hour on Monday, said, “According to Lindstrom, the documents related to that discussion are still somewhere with the government. To say that it is an old case and should be forgotten is wrong, because when old issues are not settled, their ghosts return to haunt,” Lekhi said. Dubey demanded that the CBI should “open and re-investigate” the case. According to him, the CBI had sought permission earlier as well, but the UPA government did not allow them.

