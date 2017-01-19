BJP MP’s remark on Hardik Patel raises hackles in PAAS

Gujarat patidar quota leader Hardik Patel. Gujarat patidar quota leader Hardik Patel.

BJP MP from Porbandar, Vitthal Radadiya generated a minor controversy by his remarks to a local television channel that he was not concerned whether Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel attends inauguration of goddess Khodiyar temple or gives it a miss even as families of some leading industrialists performed havan at the temple complex in Kagvad village in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Radadiya visited Khodaldham on Thursday and met organisers of the pranpratishtha mahotsav. He also met SKT president and industrialist Naresh Patel. Later, talking to a Gujarati news channel, the BJP MP said that Hardik Patel was free to attend or not to attend the five-day festival of Khodaldham.

“He is not an organiser here. I have come here not as a politician but as a common Leuva Patel. Hardik is free to come or not to come. It does not bother me,” he said.

But his reported comment to the same channel that “Hardik had nothing to do with Leuva Patels” drew sharp reaction from Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leaders who said the remark was politically motivated.

The Patidar stir demanding OBC status and resultant benefits of quota had begun from north Gujarat in July 2015 and had later spread to Saurasthra as well as other parts of the state. Radadiya had played as interlocutor between state government and the leaders of quota agitation last year and had even met Hardik while the latter was lodged in a jail in Surat. Radadiya was unavailable for comment on the issue.