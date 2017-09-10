BJP MPs meet President over functioning of Delhi government

In a letter to Kovind, they said, “The house panel cannot take over core executive functions through these committees, as per legal opinion. In a letter to Kovind, they said, “The house panel cannot take over core executive functions through these committees, as per legal opinion.

A delegation of the Delhi BJP met President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday and sought his “intervention” in the “unconstitutional functioning” of the Delhi government, alleging that the “illegal” utilisation of the Assembly’s house committees is taking over “executive functioning”.

The debate over the role of the house committees has been at the centre of Delhi’s politics. It was also raised during the Assembly session in August, after Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta claimed the committees were “unconstitutional”. The delegation comprised Gupta and BJP MLAs O P Sharma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Jagdish Pradhan.

In a letter to Kovind, they said, “The house panel cannot take over core executive functions through these committees, as per legal opinion. The legislature’s role is to make laws. These committees cannot exercise executive functions.” They also asked the President to “advise the authorities concerned to settle the matter as per constitutional provisions”.

