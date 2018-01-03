BJP MPs, leaders rush to catch response of NaMo app survey

A special four-member team from BJP’s information technology cells has been working to help ministers and lawmakers upgrade the app, as well as their mobile phones, sources said. A special four-member team from BJP’s information technology cells has been working to help ministers and lawmakers upgrade the app, as well as their mobile phones, sources said.

Urged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to keep him posted on feedback from the ground over the Central government’s flagship programmes, at least 250 BJP MPs have already upgraded the NaMo app on their smartphones, and are expected to respond to the latest survey posted on the app during the BJP Parliamentary party meet, scheduled for 9.30 am on Wednesday.

A special four-member team from BJP’s information technology cells has been working to help ministers and lawmakers upgrade the app, as well as their mobile phones, sources said.

Modi, party leaders said, wants the app used for surveys on people’s response to the government’s initiatives. Conceptualised in 2013, the NaMo app is a mobile phone application designed to disseminate information about the functioning of the government and its programmes.

Modi had earlier directed the party to form four groups — of Union council of ministers, Lok Sabha MPs, Rajya Sabha MPs, and BJP office-bearers — for better communication through the app.

The purpose, sources said, is to make government-initiated welfare programmes popular and better implemented, as the Prime Minister wants them improved on the basis of response from the ground.

On Wednesday, party MPs are expected to respond to the survey posted on the app on December 21. Among the questions are:

– Which Central government scheme is creating maximum impact in your constituency? (The options are Mudra, Ujjwala, PM Awas Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, or Others)

– How do you rate the implementation of various Central government schemes in your constituency? (Options: Very Good, Good, Can be better, Bad)

– Do you engage with beneficiaries of various schemes by meeting them or through SMS/email etc? (Yes or No)

– Have you formed a mechanism to collect feedback from people and convey it to party? Please share details.

At the Parliamentary party meet on December 28, Modi had expressed displeasure over the poor response from party MPs to his greetings and messages on the NaMo app. As Modi urged party leaders to use the app’s secure interface to interact with him, ministers and BJP MPs got in line to upgrade their phones — and the application, as many ministers, sources said, had not upgraded it on their phones.

“Although he spoke about morning greetings, it was meant for better interaction with party MPs and ministers,” a BJP MP said. “The PM wants to take direct feedback from the people…”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App