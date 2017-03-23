BJP MP wants Dattopant Thengadi’s statue in Parliament complex

A BJP member in the Lok Sabha on Thursday demanded setting up of a statue of Hindu ideologue and two-time MP Dattopant Thengadi within the Parliament complex. Raising the matter during Zero Hour, Virendra Singh (BJP) said Thengadi was a patron of Swadeshi Jagaran Manch and Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh. “A statue of Dattopant Thengadi should be installed within the Parliament complex in his memory,” Singh said amid thumping of desks from the treasury benches. Thengadi was a two-time member of the Rajya Sabha.

On the 86th death anniversary of Bhagat Singh on Thursday, M B Rajesh (CPIM) demanded that the Chandigarh International Airport be named after the martyr. “The international airport at Chandigarh should be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh,” Rajesh said. M I Shanavas (Cong) raised the issue of state-owned telecom firms BSNL and MTNL losing out in competition with private players. He said while the private companies like Airtel, Vodafone are offering 4G and even 5G internet network, BSNL is still stuck with 3G.

“BSNL is deliberately losing out in competition… I urge the government to convert BSNL’s network,” Shanavas said. Rajeev Satav (Cong) demanded ‘Bharat Ratna’ for former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Vasantrao Naik. Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJD) wanted the government to continue to provide plan funds for modernisation of state police forces. The Plan allocation was stopped in 2015. Hema Malini (BJP) raised the issue of problems being faced by Indians in Georgia due to absence of an Indian Consulate in the country.

She said Indians there have to travel to Armenia or Azerbaijan to get access to the Indian embassy there. “Since the trade exchange between India and Georgia has registered an impressive growth, I urge the Ministry of External Affairs to set up Indian Consulate in Georgia at the earliest,” she said.

