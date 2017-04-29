BJP MP threatens to ‘skin alive’ UP police officer

A DAY after BJP MP from Barabanki, Priyanka Singh Rawat, allegedly threatened Additional Superintendent of Police (North) K Gyananjay Singh, her spokesperson claimed that Rawat had used some “idioms” to describe the police officer’s “poor attitude”. Rawat, a first-time MP, had allegedly threatened to skin Singh over his alleged misconduct. Singh said, “On the afternoon of April 26, I received a call from MP Priyanka Singh Rawat. She asked me about a case in which the body of a missing youth was recovered from Ram Nagar on April 18. I explained that four persons have been arrested and the evidence was being verified. The MP kept on asking what I was doing for the last 15 days and did not listen to anything.”

“It appears she was not aware of the facts of the case and suddenly got annoyed,” he said, adding that he immediately informed Barabanki SP Vaibhav Krishna of the matter. A Dalit youth, Sudhir, had gone missing on April 14 and a report was filed at Ram Nagar police station.

Rawat’s spokesperson Rudra Pratap Singh said, “Sudhir’s parents visited the police station but did not get any information. They met the MP and she called up Singh… she found his attitude poor… her statement that she will get all the malai out… khaal bhi khichwa lungi (will get all illegal wealth seized… skin you alive) are idioms.” Rawat could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now