BJP MP: Sushil Modi blocking return of Nitish to NDA

Patna: Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi addresses a press conference in Patna on Tuesday. PTI photo (PTI7_4_2017_000036A) Patna: Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi addresses a press conference in Patna on Tuesday. PTI photo (PTI7_4_2017_000036A)

BJP MP from Begusarai Bhola Singh Monday said BJP legislature party leader Sushil Kumar Modi was blocking the path of Nitish’s return to the NDA owing to his chief ministerial ambitions. The remark comes at a time when ties between ruling alliance partners JD(U) and RJD are strained following corruption charges against deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and a slew of allegations made by Modi.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Singh said: “BJP ko Nitish Kumar ke liye darwaja khol dena chahiye, BJP ne abhi khidki kholi hai jise Sushil Modi band kar rahe hai (BJP should open its doors for Nitish, BJP has opened the window but Sushil Modi is trying to close it)”.

Praising Nitish, Singh said he was the first CM after Sri Krishna Singh — the first Bihar CM — “who does not have property and has not got his family members into politics”. The MP accused Modi of indulging in “negative politics”. “Sushil Modi, who should have acted like a hero, has been acting like a villain. If there is any villain in Bihar politics, it is Sushil Modi.”

While Modi did not react to Singh’s remarks, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Prem Kumar said: “If a senior leader wants to say anything, he should do so at a party forum.” Bihar BJP spokesperson Vinod Narayan Jha said: “His remarks on Sushil Modi are objectionable. Sushil Modi has worked to build credibility of the party and expose Lalu Prasad.”

Sushil Modi, meanwhile, kept the heat on the Grand Alliance. “It was only because of Nitish Kumar’s clean image that RJD, infamous for its 15 years of misrule, and Congress, infamous for 10 years of UPA rule, could win 2015 Assembly elections with JD(U).”

RJD national vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh took a dig at Nitish Kumar’s “zero tolerance on corruption” and put the onus to save the alliance on Nitish. “Sirf hawa mein bol dene se kuchh nahi hota, pure rajya me ghooskhori charam par hai, us samay zero tolerance kahan chala jata hai ? (Tall talks do not mean anything. Corruption is at its peak in the state. Where is zero tolerance?)”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App