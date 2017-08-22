BJP MP Subramanian Swamy hopes SC order will be in favour of Ram temple at Ayodhya

BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy. (File Photo) BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy. (File Photo)

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy today expressed hope that the Supreme Court will pass an order in favour of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. Addressing a function here in connection with the birth centenary celebrations of RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Swamy claimed that “a temple existed on the spot where the Babri Masjid was later erected has been stated in the report of a two-member expert team which was set up on the directions of the Allahabad High Court”.

“The prime minister could have brought a resolution in Parliament for the temple’s construction on the basis of the report. But, we have decided to wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict in the matter,” the Rajya Sabha MP said, exuding hope that the apex court’s decision will be in favour of the temple.

Swamy said the Sunni Waqf Board has claimed its right over the land (in Ayodhya) contending that it has been in its possession for 500 years.

“But the Supreme Court has repeatedly held that fundamental rights must prevail over legal rights protected by an ordinary law, and offering worship at the temple is the fundamental right of the Hindus,” he added.

The Hindu Mahasabha and the Sunni Wakf Board had moved the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order of 2010 which had ruled that the land be divided among the Mahasabha, the Board and the Nirmohi Akhara.

Referring to Varanasi, Mathura and Ayodhya, Swamy said, “We urge the Muslims to forego their claim on only these three places held sacred by the Hindus. We shall reciprocate by leaving untouched nearly 40,000 mosques across the country which have been constructed on the ruins of temples.”

He said Muslims and Hindus will be like “members of the same family” if the former acknowledge their “Hindu ancestry”.

