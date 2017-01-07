BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj blames Muslims for population rise, FIR lodged

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said, “Those with four wives and 40 children are responsible for the population increase in the country. Hindus are not responsible… Strict laws are required… to curb population.” BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said, “Those with four wives and 40 children are responsible for the population increase in the country. Hindus are not responsible… Strict laws are required… to curb population.”

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh has sought a report from the district administration on the allegedly communal remarks that BJP MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj, made at a religious event in Meerut on Friday. Besides, the Meerut Police has lodged an FIR against the MP on charges of promoting enmity on ground of religion and caste.

Speaking at a sant sammelan in Meerut, Maharaj had said, “Those with four wives and 40 children are responsible for the population increase in the country. Hindus are not responsible… Strict laws are required… to curb population.” He also said that the money earned from cattle slaughter was being used to fund terrorism. The BJP MP’s remarks come barely four days after Supreme Court made it illegal to seek votes in the name of religion or caste and with just over a month left for the first phase of polling on February 11.

UP Chief Electoral Officer T Venkatesh told The Sunday Express, “A detailed report has been sought from the Meerut district administration after taking cognizance of the reports received through different media.” The CEO said he had also sought a video of the BJP MP’s speech and details about the event where Maharaj made the alleged comment. Meerut police said they had taken suo motu cognizance of the matter and lodged the FIR against the BJP MP and one Dharamdaas who had organised the event.

“The FIR against BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj and one other has been filed under IPC sections 153-B, 295 A, 188, 505(3), 298 for making derogatory remarks against a particular community and also under the section of violation of the model code of conduct,” said Sadar Bazar police station SHO Pankaj Pant. While the Opposition condemned the remarks, the BJP sought to distance itself.

PTI quoted JD(U) leader K C Tyagi as saying that the MP’s remarks were “the first major violation of the Supreme Court guidelines” against the use of religion in politics. BJP UP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak, however, said that the Unnao MP’s statements are “neither the views of the ruling party nor of the NDA government at the Centre”.