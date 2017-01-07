BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj booked for ‘population control’ remark

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj

An FIR has been filed against controversial Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj on Saturday for his remark on population control. A case has been registered in Meerut under section 298 of IPC, among others. Earlier on Friday in Meerut, Sakshi, in a veiled attack on the Muslim community, blamed them for the population explosion in the country.

He said, “Those with four wives and 40 children are responsible for the population increase in the country. Hindus are not responsible for the increase in population,” he said. He added, “Strict laws are required in this country if we really want to curb population. Parties need to rise above politics and take decision for the sake of the country,” he added.

The controversial remark by the MP in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh drew strong condemnation from opposition parties. The Election Commission sought a report from the Meerut district administration while the BJP distanced itself from the statement. “The commission has sought a report from the Meerut administration in connection with the statement issued by Sakshi Maharaj yesterday,” the Chief Electoral Officer in Lucknow said. As per the norm, the district administration needs to submit a report to the EC in connection with the statement.

Congress leader KC Mittal said Sakshi’s speech is “offensive” as it is based on caste and religion and goes against the recent Supreme Court judgement. “It is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and Congress is officially filing a complaint against him in the Election Commission,” he said.

