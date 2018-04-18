BJP MP Rakesh Singh appointed party’s Madhya Pradesh unit chief

The BJP in a surprise move asked Jabalpur Lok Sabha member Rakesh Singh to head the organisation in MP, which goes to poll later this year. Singh was on Wednesday named the chief of Madhya Pradesh unit of the BJP in place of Nandkumar Singh Chouhan.

Rakesh Singh is the BJP’s chief whip in Lok Sabha. Singh’s predecessor Chouhan was named the party chief in January 2016 and had eight more months to complete his term.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Rakesh Singh was not aware of his new responsibility till Tuesday. The party’s core committee members met late on Tuesday but did not announce the new incumbent’s name.

The BJP national general secretary Arun Singh issued a letter today appointing Rakesh Singh as the state party chief.