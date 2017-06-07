BJP MP Paresh Rawal targets scholar Partha Chatterjee for comparing Army chief to General Dyer

In a series of tweets against Partha Chatterjee, Paresh Rawal accused the academician of being ignorant, biased and “stupid”. In a series of tweets against Partha Chatterjee, Paresh Rawal accused the academician of being ignorant, biased and “stupid”.

BJP MP Paresh Rawal hit back at scholar Partha Chatterji for his article on The Wire, comparing Army chief Bipin Rawat to British General Dyer. In a series of tweets against Chatterjee, Rawal accused the academician of being ignorant, biased and “stupid”. Coming to Rawat’s defence, Rawal said General Dyer fired at a peaceful gathering while the Indian Army chief has to deal with terrorists.

“Gen Rawat compared with Gen Dyer !!! the termite clan crawls out of woodwork again !!!,” Rawat tweeted. He followed this up with “Some maggots die in their own filth …!”, while replying to another user who said “attention is oxygen for these termites”.

Rawat then went on to say: “Partha Chaterji is a scholar n it’s so commendable he does not allow academic qualifications to come in the way of his ignorance n bias !

“Gen Dyer fired on peaceful crowd n Gen Rawat deals with terrorists ! O Chatterji wake up n smell some coffee !

“Scholar Partha Chatterji requires licence to be that stupid !!!”

On June 4, Chatterjee defended his article saying: “I have nothing to say. I have written what I have written. I am not changing anything at all.”

In an article titled “In Kashmir, India Is Witnessing Its General Dyer Moment”, Partha Chaterjee wrote: “There are chilling similarities between the justifications advanced for the actions of the British Indian army in Punjab in 1919 and those being offered today in defence of the acts of the Indian army in Kashmir.”

Chatterjee was referring to Rawat justifying the actions of Major Leetul Gogoi when he tied a Kashmiri man to the bonnet of his jeep to deter stone-pelters. Gogoi received a commendation card for “for sustained efforts on counter-insurgency”.

Earlier, Rawat was in the news for suggesting that the Army should tie renowned author and human rights activist Arundhati Roy to a jeep instead of a stone-pelter. “Instead of tying stone pelter on the army jeep tie Arundhati Roy!” Rawal had tweeted.

His tweet drew wide spread condemnation from users on Twitter, saying that the Ahmedabad East MP was inciting violence.

