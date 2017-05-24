BJP MP Paresh Rawal deletes his tweet on Arundhati Roy

A screenshot of BJP MP Paresh Rawal’s tweet on writer Arundhati Roy A screenshot of BJP MP Paresh Rawal’s tweet on writer Arundhati Roy

BJP MP Paresh Rawal has purportedly deleted his tweet on Arundhati Roy in which he suggested the writer should be tied in front of an Army jeep instead of a stone-pelter.

“Instead of tying stone pelter on the army jeep tie Arundhati Roy!” Rawal had tweeted on Sunday. The tweet is not visible on his timeline anymore.

His remark came in response to purported reports in Pakistani media in which the writer had made remarks against the Indian Army on a visit to Srinagar. Sources had told the Indian Express that she has not been there in many years.

He later told the Indian Express, “I know it is harsh. I meant it to be harsh. That’s why I got the desired effect — it has called the attention of the nation to what she (Roy) has been saying and a debate will start now.”

The controversy stems from Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi ordering a Kashmiri man to be tied to the bonnet of a jeep on April 9 to deter stone-pelters from targeting the troops and election officials. Major Gogoi was recently awarded a commendation certificate by Army chief General Bipin Rawat. A court of inquiry that was hearing his case had exonerated Major Gogoi stating that his actions were justified by circumstances.

Singer Sonu Nigam, who had also courted controversy with his tweets last month, announced that he was leaving the micro-blogging platform and his 6.5 million followers. He also spoke in support of Rawal.

“I have come to understand that ‘You can wake up someone who’s sleeping, but can not wake up one who’s pretending to sleep when he’s awake’,” he said in one of his tweets.

“A woman can endorse a picture of Gautam Gambhir in the front of the Army Jeep, & Paresh Rawal, Criticized for doing d same to someone else,” he added.

Fellow singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s account was suspended after a series of alleged offensive tweets targeted at AISA leader Shehla Rashid. He defended his actions saying his tweets were not offensive.

In its guidelines, Twitter allows its users to report ‘abusive behaviour’ directly from a tweet, profile or a Direct Message (DM). Users can submit additional information to prove why think someone’s tweets may be abusive or harmful. A confirmation message is sent to the user within 24 hours and Twitter will review the reported account. “If we determine that the account, and/or Tweet(s), and/or Direct Message(s) are in violation of our policies, we will take action (ranging from a warning to permanently suspending the account),” Twitter said in its guidelines.

