Latest News
  • BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi says cow urine helped a govt law officer recover from illness

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi says cow urine helped a govt law officer recover from illness

Cow urine is so beneficial that it helped a former government law officer recover from a "serious illness", BJP member Meenakshi Lekhi said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: August 3, 2017 10:44 am
BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, Meenakshi Lekhi, cow urine, cow urine medicine, BJP, India, Indian Express news Lekhi also sought to know whether the government has plans to spread ancient science related to cows and cattle using latest means. (File photo – ANI)
Related News

Cow urine is so beneficial that it helped a former government law officer recover from a “serious illness”, BJP member Meenakshi Lekhi said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. She also sought to know whether the government has plans to spread ancient science related to cows and cattle using latest means.

During the Question Hour, Lekhi said a former additional solicitor general was seriously ill and when he was administered cow urine, he recovered. “Medicine is medicine,” Speaker Sumitra Mahajan then said.

Responding to Lekhi’s supplementary, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said a genome centre is coming up in Karnal under the Rashtriya Gomang Utpadakta Mission. The stress is on the use of latest technology, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. V
    VARGHESE
    Aug 3, 2017 at 11:08 am
    We Indians will now have to drink cow as well...enjoy the "ache din". Poor farm gate prices, poor consumer demand, negative real growth (PMI), job loss, demon disaster, growing hate crimes- pesticides could be more curative than for these troubles. Lekhiji, excreta is excreta a good manure for plants. Plants are consumed by the animal kingdom. This is called the food chain..
    Reply
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 03: Latest News
Most Read