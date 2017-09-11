BJP MP Hukum Singh warns accused held over Uttar Pradesh ‘gangrape’

BJP MP Hukum Singh BJP MP Hukum Singh

Hukum Singh, the BJP MP from Kairana who had earlier spoken about an “exodus of Hindus” from the region, has taken up the recent alleged gangrape of a minor Dalit girl, saying that if “they can do such a thing in India, one can only imagine what must be the condition of Hindus living in Pakistan”.

“They should now understand that now there is Yogi sarkar in Uttar Pradesh and this cannot be done anymore,” he said while speaking to The Indian Express. The girl, who had gone missing on September 2, was allegedly kidnapped and gangraped. She was dumped near her home four days later. Police arrested three people — all Muslims — on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl’s father.

The officer investigating the case, Ashok Kumar Singh, said, “All three accused have been arrested. Two persons Rana and Nasik, who were produced before the court on Sunday, have been sent to jail. The third accused, Shadab, would be produced before the court Monday.”

