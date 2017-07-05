BJP MP honeytrap case: Court takes cognisance of charge sheet

K C Patel, the BJP MP from Valsad (Gujarat) K C Patel, the BJP MP from Valsad (Gujarat)

A Delhi court on Wednesday took cognisance of the charge sheet filed against a woman and two others for allegedly organising a honey-trap and blackmailing Gujarat BJP MP K C Patel. Special Judge Hemani Malhotra took cognisance of the alleged offences of extortion, criminal conspiracy and other charges against the 40-year-old woman, businessman Ajay Kumar alias Ajay Pal Chauhan and Mitrapal.

“Prosecution has filed charge sheet against the woman, Ajay Kumar alias Ajay Pal Chauhan and Mitrapal for offences under sections 384 (extortion), 389 (putting in fear of accusation of an offence in order to commit extortion) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and section 8 (taking gratification by corrupt or illegal means to influence public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“I have meticulously perused the charge sheet including various documents placed on record and statement of complainant and other witnesses. From material on record, I take cognisance of the offences under sections 384, 389 and 120B of the IPC,” the judge said.

The court then fixed the matter for scrutiny of documents on July 13 when it will also hear arguments on the bail application of Ajay Pal.

It also asked the investigating officer in the case to collect the forensic report at the earliest and file supplementary charge sheet on the next date of hearing.

The Delhi Police had recently filed the charge sheet in the case but not named Mitrapal, who has not yet been arrested as an accused as there was insufficient evidence against him.

Kumar, who is presently in judicial custody, was arrested on June 9 from Connaught Place here on the basis of a tip-off received by the police.

According to the prosecution, the woman had allegedly filmed obscene videos of the Valsad MP after drugging him and had threatened to make them public if she was not paid Rs seven crore. Kumar had allegedly helped the woman in the execution of the offence.

The woman was arrested on May 2 by Delhi Police from her Ghaziabad residence.

Patel had filed a complaint alleging that he was drugged by the woman at her Ghaziabad house and obscene videos and photographs of him were taken by her.

The court had noted that as per the woman’s statement, it was Kumar who had helped her record the sex video.

The police had told the court that such videos had been made by the accused earlier also involving two politicians and a substantial amount of money extorted from them.

The woman, along with Kumar and Mitrapal, had gone to the flat of Patel to extort money threatening that they would post the video on social media, it had said.

The woman had also approached a Delhi court, claiming the police did not act on her rape complaint against Patel. However, her plea was dismissed.

