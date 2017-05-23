BJP MP ‘hits’ official with shoe before Yogi Adityanath event

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI/File) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI/File)

A general manager of Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India, a public sector undertaking commonly known as ALIMCO, has accused BJP MP from Moradabad Sarvesh Kumar Singh of beating him up with a shoe on Saturday. Ashoka S N submitted a complaint to Thakurdwara police station on Saturday, in which he had alleged that his assistant Arun Mishra had also been assaulted.

According to his complaint, the MP was angry over the arrangements made for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s programme scheduled on Sunday. The CM was slated to distribute equipment to the differently-abled people.

Moradabad SSP Manoj Tiwari said an inquiry was being conducted. He claimed nothing has been established yet. “On Saturday, there were police and other officials present. None of them witnessed the incident. There was a verbal argument between workers and ALIMCO officials as the contractor had failed to complete the preparations,” he said. Meanwhile, Singh claimed he did not have an argument with the officer but added that the workers may have argued with him “for what he did”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now