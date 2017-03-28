BJP MP compliments Sumitra Mahajan for wearing saffron attire on the occasion of Gudi Padava

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. (Express File Photo) Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. (Express File Photo)

A BJP MP from Maharastra on Tuesday complimented Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for wearing a saffron-coloured attire on the occasion of Gudi Padava which is celebrated as the New Year day in the state. “Ma’am, I am bit disappointed for not being able to celebrate Gudi Padava in my home state. You must be also feeling the same.

“However, I am happy that you have given me an opportunity to speak. I am also thankful to you for wearing a saffron-coloured blouse on the occasion (of Gudi Padva),” said Gopal Chinayya Shetty. Shetty’s comments during the Zero Hour triggered loud laughter among the members.

In his Zero Hour mention, the Mumbai-North MP demanded changing of name of Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport.

