BJP MP calls Siddaramaiah a ‘terrorist’, says Congress motivation for terrorism in country

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Express file photo) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Express file photo)

Karnataka BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday called Chief Minister Siddaramaiah a ‘terrorist’, accusing him of supporting the alleged killing of Hindu activists in the state, by remaining silent. The Dakshina Kannada MP,who referred to Siddaramaiah as “Sultan Siddaramaiah”, also held the Congress party and Sonia Gandhi responsible for terrorism in this country. “In this country,the source of motivation for terrorism is Congress; Indira Gandhi created terrorists through Bhindranwale (Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale),” Kateel said.

Speaking at a party rally in Bantwal, he said “So Congress supported terrorism,Indira Gandhi created terrorists, but the Chief Minister of this state has exceeded all this and himself has become a terrorist. “I will say Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is a terrorist”, he said.

Kateel is now taking part in ‘Jana Suraksha Yatre’ (protection of people march) in communally-sensitive coastal and Malnad regions of Karnataka, aiming to create awareness about “anti-Hindu” policies of the Congress government in the state.

The yatra, with a call “Mangaluru Chalo” was kicked off simultaneously from Kushalnagar and Ankola on March 3 and will conclude in Mangaluru tomorrow with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a rally.

Kateel said one who supports the act of terror is also a terrorist, as he accused Siddaramaiah of remaining silent on the alleged killing of Hindu activists in Karnataka. “Why I said terrorist is because the one who creates terror is a terrorist.One need not hold a pistol… if he stands behind those holding pistol, it is enough. If one stands behind those holding a talwar (sword) and says I’m there, he is a terrorist.”

Alleging that Siddaramaiah was remaining silent despite the killing of 24 Hindu activists, Kateel hit out at the Chief Minister for not visiting Sharat Madiwala who was in hospital for three days. “So I’m saying with the responsibility that the Chief Minister of this state is a terrorist,” he added.

RSS worker Sarath Madiwala was attacked by unidentified assailants at Bantwal on July 4 last and succumbed to injuries three days later. In August several persons, including Sharief (20), the prime accused, were arrested.

Kateel, during his attack on the Chief Minister, even referred to him as “Sultan Siddaramaiah”. “We have seen several sultans in this country.. we have heard about Ghazni Muhammad, Ghori Muhammad….we have heard about Akbar, Tipu Sultan.But the two new names that I have now heard… one is Sultan Siddaramaiah and the other is Rahamat Rai (Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Ramanath Rai),” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya