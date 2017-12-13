‘Jeena Mushkil kar dongi,’ BJP MP threatens SDM in Barabanki

BJP MP from Barabanki Priyanka Singh Rawat threatening the SDM. (ANI photo) BJP MP from Barabanki Priyanka Singh Rawat threatening the SDM. (ANI photo)

In a shocking incident, a BJP MP in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki was on Wednesday caught on camera threatening an SDM for doing his duty. BJP MP Priyanka Singh Rawat threatened SDM who was leading an anti-encroachment drive in Barabanki and said she will make his life difficult.

In a video that has gone viral, the MP is seen telling the SDM, “Barabanki mein jeena mushkil kar dungi agar shetra ke logon aur mere karyakartaon ko zara si bhi taklif hui toh.”

According to reports, SDM Ajay Dwivedi was with his team at Chaila village, where a government school and a pond have been illegally taken over allegedly by local BJP leader. Dwivedi was havning an argument with local people when Rawat arrived with a group of supporters and shouted at him.

“Let the work go to hell. You have completely lost your manners. I am standing here and you are leaving this place. You have become arrogant. You have to listen to the people. You are speaking too much. You have an attitude of ‘Hitler-ship’ . If I have to do more work than you and your team, then what is the use of the SDM? You leave. I have said many times that you are under training, that’s why I am being a little lenient,” Rawat can be heard yelling in the mobile video.

