BJP MP asks Javadekar to start providing education on Hindu rituals

BJP's Kisan Morcha (agriculture wing) chief Virendra Singh 'Mast' has written to Javadekar that 'karmkand' (ritualism) has a direct link with agricultural lifestyle and starting providing education on it will boost farm growth.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: January 6, 2018 8:28 pm
Dyal Singh College, Dyal Singh College Controversy, Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya, Prakash Javadekar, Education News, Indian Express, Indian Express News In his letter to Javadekar yesterday, Singh said, “You are requested to consider this policy which will take forward the tradition of ‘rishi-krishi’ and make arrangements for education in ritualism in Sanskrit schools.”
In his letter to Javadekar yesterday, Singh said, “You are requested to consider this policy which will take forward the tradition of ‘rishi-krishi’ and make arrangements for education in ritualism in Sanskrit schools.” In a statement, the BJP leader said that he has contributed Rs 1 crore from his MP fund to open 10 ‘karmkand’ schools in his Lok Sabha constituency Bhadohi.

Education on ritualism will help check “erosion” of social values and empower society and boost agriculture, Singh said. People trained in ritualism are in demand in India and abroad, he said, adding such education will boost employment.

