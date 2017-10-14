BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi’s temple trips

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi

The ruling BJP on Friday took a swipe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s visits to the temple in poll-bound Gujarat, saying paying obeisance to gods will not get him votes.

Addressing a press meet at BJP headquarters, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “I am getting curious as Rahul Gandhi is visiting temples and paying obeisance to gods with sincerity. I am told that social media has highlighted that local leaders told him about how to do ‘aarti’,” Prasad said, making light of the Congress vice-president’s visits to temples during his tour in the state earlier this week. “Rahul Gandhi ji, paying obeisance to gods does not get you votes.Your work gets. It is necessary to know what your government had done to Gujarat. The Congress conspired to cause as much difficulty as it could to stop the Sardar Sarovar project from completion,” the minister said.

Prasad also condemned the Congress over its criticism of the Election Commission’s decision to not announce Gujarat poll dates with that of Himachal Pradesh, saying it was uncalled for. “Congress should fight us in Gujarat. Such attacks and allegations against constitutional bodies are uncalled for,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App