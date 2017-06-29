BJP MLC Rajesh Arora organises protest in Jammu against momos

BJP MLC Rajesh Arora leads protest against selling of momos in Jammu (Source: Twitter/ANI_news) BJP MLC Rajesh Arora leads protest against selling of momos in Jammu (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

BJP MLC from Jammu Rajesh Arora on Thursday organised a protest against the selling of momos in the state, seeking a ban on the Chinese food item, news agency ANI reported. He had claimed earlier that the Ajinomoto or carcinogenic monosodium glutamate used to cook momos are harmful to human body. Earlier this month, Rajesh Arora had called for a ban on ‘Chinese’ momos, saying “our teenagers are getting addicted to the killer dumplings”.

“Momos have been found to be the root cause of several life-threatening diseases, including cancer of the intestine,” the Hindustan Times quoted Arora as saying. He had claimed that the Ajinomoto salt in momos can cause serious ailment like cancer and migraine.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd