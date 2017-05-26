BJP MLAs meet Police Commissioner to press for probe in certificate ‘scam’

The BJP legislators on Friday met Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik seeking a speedy investigation into an alleged “scam” involving use of fake Scheduled Tribes (ST) certificates by general category candidates for getting government jobs in Delhi.

Vijender Gupta, the leader of opposition in the Assembly, led the delegation and alleged that the “scam” was going on in “complicity with Delhi government officials” for the last 15 years and thousands of eligible ST candidates were deprived of jobs due to it.

The BJP legislators had earlier met Lt Governor Anil Baijal demanding a police probe into the “scam”.

Subsequently, Gupta claimed that the probe was handed over to the Special Branch of Delhi Police.

“This scam is going on for last 15 years and a large number of general category candidates have obtained Delhi government jobs reserved for ST candidates, in complicity with some government officials,” Gupta said.

He alleged that ST certificates were issued to general category candidates without proper verification by the concerned officials and these “fake” certificates were used to obtain jobs in Delhi.

“Evidence has been submitted to the Commissioner of Police, in which residents of UP not belonging to ST category obtained fake certificates in Rajasthan and used it to get job in Delhi,” he said.

The delegation, including MLAs Jagdish Pradhan, OP Sharma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, demanded registration of criminal cases against those who used fake ST certificates to get jobs.

