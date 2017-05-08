BJP MLAS meet L-G Anil Baijal, ask for removal of minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi BJP MLAs Vijendra Gupta, O P Sharma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Jagdish Pradhan meeting Lt Governor Anil Baijal at Lt Governor’s Secretariat in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo Delhi BJP MLAs Vijendra Gupta, O P Sharma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Jagdish Pradhan meeting Lt Governor Anil Baijal at Lt Governor’s Secretariat in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo

BJP MLAs today met Lt Governor Anil Baijal and demanded the immediate removal of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain from the Arvind Kejriwal government. Leader of the Opposition Vijender Gupta, who led the delegation of four MLAs, said the LG should advise the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to expedite probes into allegations of corruption against the two.

Former minister Kapil Mishra, who was sacked by the AAP government, alleged yesterday that he saw Kejriwal take Rs 2 crore from Jain. Mishra also said Jain had told him that he had settled a Rs 50-crore land deal for one of Kejriwal’s relatives.

“The delegation urged the LG to prevail upon CM Kejriwal to at least divest the Urban Development department from Satyender Jain,” Gupta said after meeting Baijal.

The delegation also asked Baijal to expedite cases of “corruption” against the Kejriwal government, he said.

“Kejriwal was apprised of the irregularities in the Rs 400-crore water tanker scam in August 2015. But he chose to maintain a ‘no action policy’ for more than a year. The guilty firms have not been blacklisted till date,” he said.

The water tanker scam revolves around irregularities in hiring some 385 stainless steel water tankers by the Delhi Jal Board in 2012, during Kejriwal’s predecessor, Sheila Dikshit’s rule.

