BJP MLA’s condition turns serious after donating blood

Uttar Pradesh minister Bhupendra Singh inaugurated the blood donation camp along with BJP MLA Karinda Singh and party district chief Tejveer Singh, Goshwami said. Uttar Pradesh minister Bhupendra Singh inaugurated the blood donation camp along with BJP MLA Karinda Singh and party district chief Tejveer Singh, Goshwami said.

The condition of a BJP MLA suddenly turned serious today after donating blood at the district hospital here, following which he was kept under observation for three hours, a party spokesperson said.

“BJP legislator Puran Prakash’s blood pressure suddenly shot up and doctors had to struggle to bring it back to normal,” the spokesperson, Pradeep Goshwami, said.

Doctors kept him at hospital for over three hours for observation, he said.

