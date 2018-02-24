At population control event, BJP MLA says Hindus should ‘produce more children’

BJP MLA Vikram Saini (file photo) BJP MLA Vikram Saini (file photo)

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Vikram Saini on Friday said Hindus should not stop producing children until a law for population control is passed. “Until a law on population control comes into existence, my Hindu brothers, you should not stop. You should keep producing babies,” Saini, who represents Khatauli constituency in Muzaffarnagar district, said while addressing a population control campaign programme.

He added that Hindus have accepted the two-child policy, but others have not. “The law should be equal for everyone. This country is for everyone.” He added: “When we had two children, my wife said we did not need a third one, but I said we should have four to five.”

#WATCH Muzaffarnagar: BJP MLA Vikram Saini says, ‘jab tak kaanoon nahi banta (on population control) Hindu bhaiyon apko chhoot hai rukna mat.’ (23.02.2018) pic.twitter.com/b3TqjNHh3M — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 24, 2018

This is not the first time that the Khatauli MLA has made a controversial statement. In January, Saini claimed India is a country for Hindus as it is known as ‘Hindustan’. He, however, clarified his statement later, saying his outburst was against Pakistan and not Muslims.

Prior to that, Saini, an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case, sparked controversy when he threatened to break the limbs of those who kill and disrespect cows. READ MORE

Last March, RSS Joint General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale had said the decline in Hindu population, especially in states like West Bengal, was a “matter of serious concern to the unity and integrity of the country”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd