BJP MLA, supporters clash with cops in Kota

A BJP MLA on Monday accused Kota Police of assaulting her. Police, however, maintained that they had to lathicharge the MLA’s supporters after they became unruly over a traffic challan. MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal and her supporters clashed with the police allegedly over a minor traffic violation. The supporters threw stones at a police station and an officer was reportedly slapped. As the clash escalated, the police resorted to lathicharge and detained the MLA and her husband.

The police neither confirmed nor denied the slapping of an SHO by the MLA’s husband.

While party workers pelted stones outside the police station, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore said that the situation was under control and the Chief Minister herself was monitoring it.

Meghwal alleged that she was assaulted by the policemen, including the Circle Inspector. “My bangles were shattered, my sari was torn. I fractured my hand but they didn’t stop,” she said.

Police officials were not available for comment.