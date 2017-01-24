BJP MLA says J&K minister’s reply ‘rubbish’, walks out

A BJP MLA walked out of the Assembly Monday after describing as “rubbish” the reply of a state minister from his party to a question on promotion of tourism in Jammu. The BJP is a partner in the coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir. Minister of State for Tourism Priya Sethi was replying to RS Pura MLA Gagan Bhagat’s question on an artificial lake project on river Tawi. She said of the estimated cost of Rs 69.70 crore for construction of a barrage, Rs 57.35 crore was utilised by March 2016. “Eighty per cent of the work has been completed,’’ she added.

At this point, Bhagat shouted, “It is all rubbish.” Addressing Speaker Kavinder Gupta, he said: “What is this joke, sir. How has 80 per cent work been completed? Part of the proposed lake falls in your constituency. Do you agree that 80 per cent of work has been completed?”

The minister tried to pacify Bhagat, saying that her written reply meant that the construction of barrage on the river was just a component of the lake project and 80 per cent of its construction has been completed. However, Bhagat was not convinced. He tore a copy of the written reply and walked out.

Taking the cue from the MLA’s exit, Opposition legislators from the Congress and National Conference, including former CM Omar Abdullah, tried to corner the government on the issue of Jammu’s development as a tourist spot. Devender Rana of NC demanded constitution of a committee to look into the progress of tourism projects in Jammu.

Then, Rana, Independent MLA Pawan Gupta and Congress’s Viqar Rasool came into the Well and pressed their demand of a House panel. When the government and the Speaker did not respond, Opposition members led by Abdullah walked out.