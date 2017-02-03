BJP MLA Sanjiv Singh in Jharkhand expresses fear for his life

Almost a week after the murder of his nephew allegedly by a coal mafia, BJP MLA Sanjiv Singh has accused the state government of not providing him adequate security even as he expressed fear that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill him.

Raising question against his own party’s state government,the two-time Jharia MLA said here last evening that the government can withdraw the present security “if they do not wish to protect” him.

“If the state government does not wish to protect me and my family members, it should withdraw the present security cover and allow me to arrange it myself,” Singh told journalists here.

Singh’s nephew Ranjay Singh was gunned down on Sunday, but no arrest has been made in the case yet. “Whenever my party (BJP) came to power in the state my family has to pay price for it. In 2003 my elder brother Rajiv Ranjan Singh was murdered by coal mafia. At that time BJP government was in power and my uncle Bachha Singh was a minister. Now again my party is in power and conspiracy is on to kill me,” he claimed.

Sanjiv Singh’s father Surdeo Singh was six time MLA of Jharia. After his death his younger brother Bachha Singh and later Kunti Singh (mother of Sanjiv Singh) represented the constituency.

Sanjiv contested the 2015 Assembly election on BJP ticket while his cousin was a Congress candidate.