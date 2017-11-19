BJP MLA resigns over more ‘prominence to jailed former MP’

BJP MLA Jethabhai (facebook.com/jetbhai) BJP MLA Jethabhai (facebook.com/jetbhai)

Claiming that his party was giving more prominence to former MP Dinu Solanki, who has been jailed for his alleged involvement in the murder of RTI activist Amit Jethva, Jethabhai Solanki, BJP MLA from Kodinar in Gir Somnath district, on Saturday resigned as an MLA and from party posts. The party is yet to announce a candidate for the seat that goes to the polls in the first phase on December 9.

“Today, I tender my resignation as an MLA of the BJP and all other posts voluntarily and happily,” Jethabhai wrote in his resignation, which was sent to Speaker Ramanlal Vora. The copies of the letter were also marked to Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani, CM Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel.

Jethabhai (64), who made his Assembly debut five years ago, questioned the attitude of the BJP leadership. “I have resigned from the primary membership of the BJP. I had staked claim to a BJP ticket to seek re-election from Kodinar. But there was no response from the party. Instead, the party was keen to nominate Dinu Bogha Solanki, who is an accused… I thought the party may overlook me,” said Jethabhai. However, the BJP said it would try to persuade Jethabhai to withdraw his resignation. “We will try and persuade anybody who is dissatisfied. So far as the ticket allocation is concerned, it is decided by the BJP parliamentary board,” said party spokesperson Bharat Pandya.

Meanwhile, rebellion was seen in party ranks in other parts of the state after the announcement of candidates. Banners came up in Vadodara against the candidature of Manisha Vakil for the Vadodara City (SC) seat. Vijay Patel, brother of Ishwar Patel, BJP MLA from Ankleshwar, also resigned from the party after being denied a ticket. A BJP faction from Ankodia in Vadodara submitted a memorandum to District President Dinesh Patel against the possible candidature of sitting MLA Madhu Shrivastav.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App