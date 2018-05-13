BJP MLA Ravinder Raina appointed new Jammu-Kashmir unit chief

In 2015, Ravinder Raina assaulted independent MLA Engineer Rashid inside the Jammu-Kashmir Assembly for hosting a “beef party” at the state MLA hostel. (Source: ANI) In 2015, Ravinder Raina assaulted independent MLA Engineer Rashid inside the Jammu-Kashmir Assembly for hosting a “beef party” at the state MLA hostel. (Source: ANI)

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday appointed Jammu-Kashmir MLA Ravinder Raina as the party’s new state unit chief. He will be taking over Sat Paul Sharma, who was recently inducted in the state cabinet. He was allocated Housing and Urban Development.

Raina, an MLA from Noushera, courted controversy in 2015 when he took oath in the name of ‘Mata Vaishno Devi’. Members of the opposition objected, saying there was no provision for a member of the legislative house to take oath in the name Vaishno Devi. Protem Speaker Mohmmad Shafi intervened and asked Raina to take oath in the name of God.

The same year, he also assaulted independent MLA Engineer Rashid inside the House for hosting a “beef party” at the state MLA hostel. A group of BJP MLAs led by Ravinder Raina pounced on Rashid, dragged him towards the Opposition benches and started beating him. Rashid was rescued by National Conference (NC) members even as Nirmal Singh came in between the MLA and his party’s legislators.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd