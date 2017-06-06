BJP MLA questions Modi govt’s development agenda

Ghanshyam Tiwati Ghanshyam Tiwati

After criticising Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and the state party leadership, BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari has now questioned the development agenda of the NDA government at the Centre, alleging that ‘vikas’ is taking place only for “select corporate houses like Adani-Ambani” while farmers are suffering. Tiwari said that while India had emerged as a major economic power, Indians had not developed.

“Deendayal ji used to say that democracy would be realized only with the development of the last person (in the line). But currently, only select corporate houses like Adani-Ambani are developing,” he said. “Not a single farmer is without debt. Farmers are throwing their milk on streets, unemployment is rising. All the nation’s wealth is going into the hands of a few people. Centralised capitalism is at work in the country,” said the MLA from Sanganer.

Referring to an Act passed by the Assembly that entitles bungalow, car and staff to former CMs for life, Tiwari accused Raje of engaging in “statutory loot”. “The CM got it passed in five hours without even the Governor’s signature. Her official residence is 8, Civil Lines, but she stays in bungalow no 13, the market price of which is Rs 2000 crore. With this law, even if she loses the next election, she will occupy the bungalow for life,” he alleged.

