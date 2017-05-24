BJP MLA meet L-G, demand probe into fake ST certificate issue

A delegation of BJP legislators today met Lt Governor Anil Baijal and demanded a probe into an alleged scam of obtaining Delhi government jobs by furnishing fake Scheduled Tribes (ST) certificates. After the meeting, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta claimed that Baijal has directed the Special Branch of Delhi Police to conduct a probe into the allegations and submit its report within 10 days.

“Government departments in Delhi and other states were involved the scam in which general caste candidates obtained jobs using fake ST certificates. This requires a thorough probe,” he alleged.

“The matter was brought to the knowledge of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia but no action has been taken so far,” Gupta said.

The delegation, which also included BJP MLAs Jagdish Pradhan, O P Sharma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, handed over many documents regarding the “scam” at the Lt Governor’s office, he said. The delegation also demanded action in a case of alleged “brutality” faced by a businessman at the hands of policemen in Rohini area of the city.

