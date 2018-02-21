BJP MLA killed in UP road accident

Deceased BJP MLA Lokendra Singh. (Image – Twitter/@AmitShah) Deceased BJP MLA Lokendra Singh. (Image – Twitter/@AmitShah)

A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA was killed on Wednesday in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur while he on his way to the ‘Investors Meet’ in Lucknow, police said. His Fortuner car was at high speed, an official told IANS. His two security guards and the driver have also died in the crash.

Lokendra Singh, the Noorpur (BJP) legislator from Bijnore was headed for the summit to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day, when his SUV rammed head on with a truck coming from the opposite direction at Kakaiyyapara.

While the driver and Singh, 45, were killed on the spot, the two police gunners died during treatment at a nearby medical facility.

Site of the accident. (Image – Twitter/@ANI) Site of the accident. (Image – Twitter/@ANI)

District Magistrate Sarika Mohan and Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni have rushed to the scene of the accident.

The gunners who lost their lives have been identified as Brijesh Mishra, 28, and Deepak Kumar, 30.

