BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh booked for poll code violation

A BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh was Friday booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct in force for the tomorrow’s Assembly bypoll at Mungaoli in the district, a police official said. Shailendra Jain, the MLA from the adjoining Sagar district, was allegedly campaigning in Mungaoli, where canvassing formally ended at 5 pm yesterday, in his sports utility vehicle (SUV), he said.

The model code of conduct prohibits call for votes after a campaigning phase ends. Jain (55) and his SUV driver Rakeeb Khan (26) were booked under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), Mungaoli Police Station Inspector Kushlal Singh Badhoria told PTI.

He said police got information that the MLA was campaigning in Mungaoli town in his SUV. “We went there and asked him and his driver to leave the district.” They then went to Piprai Road, some 14km from Mungaoli tehsil headquarters, and started electioneering there also, Badhoria said.

“We intercepted and booked them,” Singh said, adding the SUV has been impounded. Asked why the BJP MLA and his driver were not arrested, Ashoknagar Superintendent of Police Tilak Singh said they acted according to the law.

“We served notices to Jain and his driver under the IPC section 188, asking them to appear in a local court on February 26, the date when they would be charge-sheeted,” he told PTI over phone. Besides Mungaoli, another Assembly constituency, Kolaras in Shivpuri district, is also facing by-election tomorrow.

