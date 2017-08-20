BJP MLA Gote to take up issue of corruption in bureaucracy with PMO

Representational image. Representational image.

BJP MLA Anil Gote has decided to take up the issue of corruption in higher bureaucracy with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and has sought firm action against officers who have allegedly amassed disproportionate assets. “I am visiting New Delhi on August 22, with a detailed list of bureaucrats and documents supporting my claims. All I want is an impartial probe in the matter,” Gote said on Sunday.

Earlier, Gote had come out against alleged corruption by IAS officer Radheshyam Mopalwar, who was the vice chairman of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation and was executing the land acquisition for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ dream project Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Corridor.

Audio clips that allegedly had Mopalwar talking about bribes had gone viral during the recently held monsoon session.

Fadnavis had announced Mopalwar’s removal from the post and also a detailed inquiry into the matter.

Gote, who was instrumental in raising the issue of corruption involving Mopalwar, said, “I have sought an appointment with minister of state PMO Jitendra Singh to submit the documentary evidences against bureaucrats including Mopalwar. I think some people in the state ministry are protecting the bureaucrats, which is an unacceptable thing.”

“It was me who had sent several letters to the Centre seeking probe into the malpractices of some bureaucrats. Mopalwar was one of them, where centre had set up an inquiry. Despite it, no bureaucrat has faced any legal action. I am willing to produce all the documents with the probe agencies. The only request is that they should initiate action based on the government documents,” said Gote, who is a MLA from Dhule district.

“There are some retired officers as well on my list. I have communicated it to the union government and I am hopeful that the proof I submit will be accepted,” he said.

