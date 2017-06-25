BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari stopped by police from staging stir outside Vasundhara Raje’s house

Jaipur: Senior BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari stages ‘satyagraha’ against Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje asking her to vacate her current bungalow and move to the one provided to her by the government, in Jaipur on Sunday. (PTI) Jaipur: Senior BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari stages ‘satyagraha’ against Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje asking her to vacate her current bungalow and move to the one provided to her by the government, in Jaipur on Sunday. (PTI)

BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari and his supporters were prevented by the police on Sunday from staging a protest in front of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s residence in Jaipur.

The Sanganer MLA, who was leading a rally towards Raje’s 13, Civil Lines residence, and his supporters were dispersed by the police under CrPc section 129, minutes after the BJP leader left his residence to stage a ‘satyagraha’ outside Raje’s bungalow.

Tiwari was neither detained nor arrested. He was taken back to his official residence at Jalupura. He was leading a rally from his Shyam Nagar residence towards Civil Lines, where CrPC section 144 was imposed, said Jaipur Police Commissioner Sanjay Agarwal.

Tiwari has been demanding Raje to vacate her current bungalow and move to the one allotted to her by the government at 8, Civil Lines. He had earlier announced to stage a ‘satyagraha’ outside the chief minister’s residence saying a “loot” of the state’s public property could not be allowed.

The BJP MLA held a meeting in the morning with the activists of the Deen Dayal Vahini, an outfit he founded, at his residence. Subsequently, he and his supporters raised anti-Raje slogans at Sodala. Tiwari also squatted on the road demanding the chief minister to vacate the 13, Civil Lines Bungalow. Subsequently, he and his supporters were dispersed from the spot by the police.

The BJP MLA had earlier sought permission from the authorities to stage a protest outside the chief minister’s residence but was denied the same. He had then announced that he would walk to Raje’s residence and stage a ‘satyagraha’ on June 25.

Tiwari has been criticising Raje and the BJP leadership after show cause notices were served on him by the party’s national discipline committee. The notices were sent after the BJP MLA alleged that the Rajasthan unit of the saffron party had become a place for the “mafia and sycophants” while the dedicated, loyal and qualified people were being “sidelined”. He had also called Raje the “queen of indiscipline”.

