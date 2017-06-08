BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari files FIR against party’s media cell for defamatory messages

BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari on Wednesday filed an FIR against the media cell of the party’s state unit, accusing the cell of circulating defamatory message about him on social media.

The Sanganer MLA, an open critic of the ruling dispensation in Rajasthan led by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, filed the FIR at the Jalupura police station.

He alleged that ‘Team Rajasthan’, a WhatsApp user group operated by the BJP media cell, was circulating defamatory messages about him. “This group is publicly run by the media cell and connects thousands of BJP workers across the state,” he alleged.

“Since May 20, they have been spreading insulting and false information against me. This is being done as a planned conspiracy in order to ruin my public image,” he said.

Tiwari, who filed the FIR, also submitted screenshots of the purported defamatory messages.

Later, talking to journalists, he alleged that the BJP state unit had become”a “hub of character assassination of committed workers”.

