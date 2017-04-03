BJP MLA demands complete liquor ban in Madhya Pradesh

(Representational image) (Representational image)

A local BJP MLA on Monday demanded a complete ban on liquor in Madhya Pradesh, amid a movement by Indore residents opposing the opening of new liquor shops in residential areas. During an agitation by some women against opening of a liquor shop in Tirupati Nagar here, BJP MLA from Indore-1 constituency Sudarshan Gupta said, “Liquor shops should not be opened in the vicinity of residential areas, religious places and educational institutions.”

“I appeal to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to impose a complete ban on liquor in the state in the coming days,” he said.

Several agitations, mostly led by women, are being held in different parts of city for last three days against the new liquor shops in different parts of the city.

Extending his support to these agitations, the legislator said, “Earlier, people used to tolerate liquor shops in residential areas, but now the people have become aware and are protesting against it.”

