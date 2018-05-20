BJP MLA booked for conspiracy to frame Unnao rape victim’s father in arms case

BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar being produced to the special CBI court by the CBI in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File) BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar being produced to the special CBI court by the CBI in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

The CBI on Saturday booked BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for allegedly being part of a conspiracy to falsely implicate the Unnao rape victim’s father in an Arms Act. The rape victim’s father died on April 9 in judicial custody. A CBI official said call records of the complainant and policemen posted at the police station where the case was lodged suggested they were in touch with the MLA on April 3, the day the case was lodged.

A CBI court Saturday sent the Bangarmau MLA to two days’ police remand and the agency plans to question him with evidence they have gathered and the two policemen arrested earlier, said the official.

On Wednesday, CBI arrested former Makhi police station officer Ashok Singh Bhadauriya and SI Kamta Prasad Singh for allegedly framing the rape victim’s father in an Arms Act case and forging government records. They are in a three-day police custody, which ends Monday.

On April 3, an FIR was lodged against the rape victim’s father under different charges, including sections of Arms Act, on a complaint by one Tinku Singh

“During investigation, we came to know that Bhadauriya and Kamta Prasad forged records to show that a firearm was recovered from him,” said a CBI official . “While scanning call records of the policemen, we found they were regularly in contact with the MLA who was in Delhi on April 3. Tinku Singh’s call records also suggested he was in touch with the MLA on April 3.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App