BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh seeks CM Fadnavis’ resignation over farmers’ problems

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

AFTER Bhandara-Gondia BJP MP Nana Patole, Ashish Deshmukh, party MLA from Katol constituency in Nagpur district, has trained his guns on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking his resignation in the wake of what he described an “all-round failure to address farmers’ problems”. Deshmukh was addressing his supporters at the party’s “indefinite sit-in agitation” at Katol on Friday, which was attended by former finance minister and senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha.

Sinha had also staged an agitation on farmers’ issues at Akola two months ago. Deshmukh told The Indian Express he hadn’t invited Sinha but “the Akola farmers’ group which invited him offered to bring him”. Launching a scathing attack on Fadnavis, Deshmukh said: “The CM has no time to pay attention to pressing farmers’ issues like loan waiver, loss of cotton crops due to pink bollworm and the recent loss due to hailstorm.”

“The CM belongs to Nagpur district. He went to Gondia via Nagpur today (on Friday) but didn’t have time to come to Katol to express sympathy for farmers. I had gone to people with farmers’ issues. So, it is my duty to raise my voice for their issues. I am doing only that,” Deshmukh said.

Asked if he would quit the party like Patole did, he said: “Party should take action against me if it feels I am doing anti-party activities by raising farmers’ issues.” Deshmukh evaded a question on whether he, too, was slated to join the Congress or another party like Patole. “For now, the priority is to make farmers stand on their feet,” he said.

Deshmukh had embarked on a “Vidarbha Atmabal Yatra” (self-strength yatra) from January 7 to February 13 to press farmers’ demands. He had first raised pitch against the CM in December by writing a letter to Fadnavis, seeking his explanation on various issues, including statehood to Vidarbha. He was miffed by no response from the CM.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said: “All the demands raised by Deshmukh are genuine but the CM has no time to look into them. The government can allow Rs 11,000 crore to be siphoned of banks by scamsters but has no money for farmers. All we can see is a competition to win elections everywhere. Deshmukh should continue to strive for his demands.”

Deshmukh said his agitation will continue till the government accepts his demand for Rs 1 lakh per hectare to orange farmers, Rs 20,000 per hectare to wheat farmers and Rs 28,000 per hectare to gram farmers against the losses they have incurred due to the hailstorm.”

Later, talking to mediapersons in Nagpur, Sinha targeted the Modi government on the issue of the PNB scam worth Rs 11,000 crore and demanded a judicial probe into the matter. “The Modi government is trying to suppress information in the matter. Hence, there should be a probe by a sitting judge,” he said.

Sinha also asked how Nirav Modi went with the PM to Davos in his official delegation, why the scam wasn’t detected in the past four years of the present government.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App