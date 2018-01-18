BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh criticises Maharashtra CM; to attend Congress protest

Disgruntled BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh today said the party-led Maharashtra government has become “defunct” and there is no scope for the development of Vidarbha region under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Deshmukh, a staunch proponent of separate Vidarbha state, had launched the “Vidarbha Atmabal” yatra from Nagpur on January 7. The campaign will culminate in Gadchiroli on February 13.

“I have launched the yatra to get blessings of the common man in remote villages and to understand about their hardships,” the MLA, who represents Katol constituency in Nagpur district, told reporters here.

He said the Devendra Fadnavis government has become “defunct and there is no scope for any development in Vidarbha under the CM’s leadership”.

On the occasion, Deshmukh appealed to Fadnavis to adopt naxal-hit Yavatmal district which is also known for farmer suicides.

Recently, the pink bollworm infestation damaged cotton crop in the east Maharashtra district.

On the occasion, the MLA appealed to litterateurs to pass a resolution on carving out of separate Vidarbha at the upcoming literary meet.

Responding to a query on why he was criticising the government of his own party, the MLA said he was only speaking the “truth”.

When asked if he would follow in the footsteps of Bhandara-Gondia MP and senior BJP leader Nana Patole, who resigned recently and joined the Congress, Deshmukh evaded a direct reply.

The BJP leader, however, confirmed that he would attend a Congress-led sit in protest in Yavatmal on January 25.

Deshmukh is the son of former Maharashtra Congress president Ranjeet Deshmukh. “I would disclose my future political plans after meeting the people of Vidarbha,” he said.

Deshmukh said his party had served him a show cause notice for his public outburst.

He attacked the chief minister on Vidarbha issue. “When Fadnavis was in the opposition, he had raised the Vidarbha statehood issue at least seven times on the floor of the Legislative Assembly. However, he has forgotten Vidarbha after becoming chief minister,” Deshmukh said.

