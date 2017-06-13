BJP MLA alleges Rajasthan minister ‘has links with anti-nationals’

The minister rejected the allegations as “baseless” and said Tiwari was levelling false allegations to divert people’s attention. The minister rejected the allegations as “baseless” and said Tiwari was levelling false allegations to divert people’s attention.

BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari today demanded the resignation of Rajasthan Transport Minister Yunus Khan, accusing him of “having connections” with the “anti-nationals” who recently raised “pro-Pakistan” slogans in the state, a charge denied by the minister. Tiwari also urged Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to sack the minister if he did not resign.

On June 2, some persons allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans near the Nagauri gate in Didwana town of Nagaur district, while returning from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s (SDM) office. “A local office-bearer of the party (BJP), who enjoys the protection of the minister, was present when the slogans were being raised. If the chief minister fails to take action against the minister, the central leadership of the BJP should intervene,” the Sanganer MLA told a press conference here.

The rebel BJP MLA demanded a thorough investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the incident. Terming it to be a sensitive issue, “related to patriotism and not politics”, Tiwari said that he would visit the town tomorrow to enquire about the incident.

The minister rejected the allegations as “baseless” and said Tiwari was levelling false allegations to divert people’s attention. “I have no connection with such people and Tiwari is making false allegations just to mislead people. He is trying to divert people’s attention because he is not being able to give reply over allegations against him,” Khan said in a statement.

“There is no problem in getting that incident probed by the NIA. Those who shouted pro-Pakistan slogans should be punished,” he said and mentioned that his brother and other family members have served in the Army. “Tiwari should not teach what patriotism is,” the minister said.

According to the SHO of Didwana, Jitendra Singh, a case was lodged on June 8 after a video of the incident went viral on social media and three persons were arrested subsequently. Chirag Pathan (19) was arrested on Saturday, while Mohsin Tank (25) and Mohammad Sameer (24) have been arrested today in connection with the incident, police said.

