BJP MLA allegedly thrashes differently abled Aadhar centre employee for accepting ‘bribe’

Two people, including a differently abled man, were injured on Wednesday afternoon when a BJP MLA, Ravinder Raina, allegedly thrashed them inside an Aadhaar enrolment centre at the block development officer (BDO) office in J&K’s Nowshera.

Khalid Hussain, 28, and Tariq Aziz, 23, both employees at the enrolment centre, were taken to a hospital in Nowshera. Hussain, who was grievously injured, was later referred to a government district hospital at Rajouri.

Trouble began when a person jumped the queue at the Centre and tried to bribe Khalid with a Rs 500 note hidden inside an Aadhaar enrolment form. When Khalid refused, another person, who was accompanying the applicant, began recording the exchange on video.

Khalid was then asked by his district coordinator, Nazakat Hussain, to approach the Nowshera Sub Divisional Magistrate. In the meantime, according to another employee, Aurungzeb, BJP MLA Ravinder Raina, accompanied by the Station House Officer of Nowshera Police Station and 4-5 other people, took Khalid and Tariq inside a room and locked it.

“The MLA started beating us. He did not stop even when I told him that I was handicapped. He even threatened to break my other leg also, saying that he has not spared people even inside the State Legislative Assembly,” Khalid said.

The MLA also ransacked the Aadhaar enrolment centre, breaking the laptop, furniture and other goods lying there, claimed Aurungzeb. A large number of people were standing outside the room at that time, he added.

Raina, however, denied assaulting anybody. “I was holding a public durbar at Nowshera when some people from Muslim community complained that they were being asked to pay Rs 500 each by people at Aadhaar enrolment centre. A local media person who was present there offered to do a sting operation and he shot a video of them accepting forms with money inside them,” he said.

“When the media person showed the video to me, I asked the tehsildar and the SHO in writing to investigate the matter. Now after finding themselves caught red-handed on camera, they were trying to give a communal turn to the entire episode,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Dr Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary, said that the administration was looking into the matter. Nowshera Sub Divisional Magistrate, Abdul Sattar, however, denied any knowledge about the incident except that he too had been receiving complaints against injured demanding money from the people visiting the aadhaar enrolment centre.

