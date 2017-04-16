BJP MLA again: Will send those opposing Vande Mataram to Pakistan

Hyderabad BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh. (Source: Facebook/@RajaSingh Official) Hyderabad BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh. (Source: Facebook/@RajaSingh Official)

Controversial Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh, who had earlier threatened to behead opponents of Ram Temple construction, has warned that those opposing singing of Vande Mataram will be sent to Pakistan.

“Do not die an ordinary death but die for your nation or religion,’’ the MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderabad told a gathering on the outskirts of Bhopal on Thursday night. He claimed that thousands of Hindus laid down their lives during the Ram Temple movement in the 1990s and that their bodies were thrown into the Saryu River. “Tab mullonki sarkar thi. ab tumhare baap ki sarkar hai,’’ he said while praising Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath as Hindu Hriday Samrat. Singh’s audience cheered especially when he used the expletive.

Singh, who shared dais with BJP MLA from Huzur (Bhopal) Rameshwar Sharma, referred to the opponents of the temple construction and said that a grand shrine will be built within two years and a mosque in some corner of the Saryu if they fall in line. “…but if you do not, a legislation will be passed and temple will be constructed. We did not have majority in Rajya Sabha once but equations have now changed,’’ he said. He tweaked the slogan “lathi goli khayenege mandir wahi banayenge” and said that “lathi goli marenge mandir wahi banayenge’’.

Singh said that he had a special “discount scheme’’ for those opposed to Vande Mataram. “Release them near the Wagah border and into Pakistan, where they will be kicked and mistreated as Hindustani Mujahir. You will choose to return within two days, beg and be ready to sing Vande Mataram so that you can live in India. Irrespective of your religion, you will have to sing Vande Mataram.’’ Singh targeted “ek dadhiwala (Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi)’’ and claimed his forefather was named Tulsiram.

Singh asked organisers of his event, Maruti Nandan Sangathan, to associate with either the RSS, Bajrang Dal or VHP while seeking volunteers for the cause of Ram Temple, Rashtra, cow protection and religion. “Do not restrict your campaign only to social media and take to the streets.’’

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now