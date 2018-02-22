BJP MLA, 4 others killed on their way to UP investors’ summit

Noorpur BJP MLA Lokendra Singh, 41, and four others were killed in an accident in Sitapur district on Wednesday morning. (Source: ANI) Noorpur BJP MLA Lokendra Singh, 41, and four others were killed in an accident in Sitapur district on Wednesday morning. (Source: ANI)

Noorpur BJP MLA Lokendra Singh, 41, and four others were killed in an accident in Sitapur district on Wednesday morning while they were on their way to attend the UP Investors’ Summit in Lucknow. Among those killed included Singh’s driver Sachin Chauhan (28), his gunners Deepak Kumar (26) and Brijesh Mishra (25), and his personal assistant Tarun (27), said Ajay Singh, police said. According to the police, the accident happened around 5 am.

“Sachin lost control of the vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner, and collided with a truck that was coming from the opposite direction,” said Martand Prakash Singh, additional superintendent of police, Sitapur. Sachin and one of the gunners occupied the front seats, while the legislator and the other sat in the passenger’s seats behind them. While Sachin died during treatment, the others were declared brought dead at the district hospital.

The truck driver is absconding. No FIR has been lodged so far. ASP Singh said the truck was loaded with grain and was coming from Haryana. Lokendra Singh’s elder brother Chandra Prakash, a businessman, told The Indian Express: “Lokendra left for Lucknow yesterday at around 11.00 pm for some work. We don’t know why. No one in the family knows about it.”

BJP spokesperson Chandramohan confirmed that the MLA was on his way to Lucknow for the summit as he too was invited to attend the event. Lokendra is survived by his wife Avneesh Singh and two children. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the legislator’s death.

