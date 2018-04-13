BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi accuses Opposition of politicising Kathua, Unnao cases

BJP national spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi. (Source: ANI) BJP national spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi. (Source: ANI)

BJP national spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Meenakshi Lekhi, in a press conference on Friday accused the Opposition of politicising the Kathua rape-murder case and Unnao rape case. She said: “You see their plan, first shout ‘minority, minority’, then ‘Dalit, Dalit’, and now ‘women, women’ and then try to somehow fix blame of state issues on the Centre. All this while ignoring the strict action being taken by state governments.”

Speaking about the Kathua rape-murder case, Lekhi said her party has not shied away from condemning the act: ” A fair probe was done in the matter, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed and 6-7 people were arrested.” She added the BJP ministers in J&K were “misled and that it should be a lesson for the ministers to not to believe one side or the other and let the law take its course.”

On the Unnao rape case, the party spokesperson said, ” The incident took place 10 months ago and the victim had not mentioned the name of the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar when the police took the statement before the magistrate. It was later that the woman in a letter to PM Modi and CM Adityanath accused the MLA of rape and the investigations began.”

In the Kathua rape-murder case, the body of an eight-year-old girl was found in the forests at Rassana a week after she went missing while grazing ponies in the woods. The Crime Branch’s investigations found that she was heavily sedated and raped repeatedly by offenders.

While in the Unnao rape case, the victim and her mother tried to immolate themselves outside CM Adityanath’s house alleging that the police and the authorities did not investigate the matter thoroughly. Her father was beaten up by the supporters of the MLA and he died in police custody days later.

